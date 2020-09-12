These RS Dreamer Super Mario 64 basketball shoes are both cool and functional.

If you’re a sneaker collector and a Nintendo fan, you’ll want to give all your money to Puma’s newest collab: the special Super Mario collection.

Part of the 2020 fall lineup, the signature model is based off the classic Super Mario 64 game for the Nintendo 64. Decked out in “flame scarlet” and “electric blue”, they feature the familiar colors of Mario’s red and blue uniform, plus various motifs from the game. For example, the playful graphics of the game’s logo and cover are printed on the insoles, and the tongues are also decorated with the logo of the game, along with Puma’s iconic leaping mountain lion.

The heel of the shoes also have a super star on the back!

The base design of the shoes is the RS Dreamer basketball shoe, produced by rapper J. Cole, so it’s got all of the features that Puma fans love. A cord lacing system reinforces the breathable mesh body for the best fit, and the two-layer ProFoam midsole helps with rebound to boost your game. They also have the full-coverage, high abrasion rubber outsoles for maximum grip, so these shoes are not only stylish but also functional.

The sneakers are available now wherever Puma shoes are sold, and retail for 15,400 yen (US$145.13) in Japan and $125 in the U.S. Unfortunately, they proved so popular that they’re already sold out on both the Japanese and the American online stores, but we’re not surprised given that Puma’s previous collaboration with Hello Kitty had us all opening our wallets.

There isn’t any mention of these shoes being limited-edition, so hopefully they’ll be restocked soon. We bet they would be perfect to wear to the grand opening of Super Nintendo World! Plus, the Japanese page mentions a “collection”, so maybe there will be more to come. We can’t wait!

