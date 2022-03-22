We thought there was only the ghost of a chance that Gengar would end up on a ring, but we’re happy to be proven wrong.

Time and time again, we’ve been delighted by the gorgeous Pokémon jewelry designed by Japanese maker U-Treasure. From Pikachu to Eevee rings, the selections typically focus on some of the cutest Pocket Monsters out there–but this latest offering is far spookier than we’ve ever seen before.

U-Treasure’s Gengar-themed engagement and wedding rings went on sale March 17. Gengar is a Ghost/Poison-type Pokémon that debuted way back in Generation I and is the final evolution of Ghastly. With its blood-red eyes and an ever-present mischievous grin, Gengar is certainly a unique representative for celebrating a joyous, love-filled occasion. However, we’re also certain that there are fans out there who appreciate something outside of U-Treasure’s usual cutesy vibe to celebrate their impending nuptials.

First up, the engagement ring features Gengar sitting on the ring band and propping the gemstone up with one arm. Perhaps it’s getting ready to spook you with the thought of eternal commitment?

▼ 18-karat yellow gold version

▼ 18-karat pink gold version

The price of the engagement ring ranges according to the materials. Rings in the most expensive tier, which cost 110,000 yen (US$923), are those fashioned from 950 platinum, 18-karat white gold, 18-karat yellow gold, or 18-karat pink gold (with the cost of the ring’s gemstone separate). Rings in the second tier, which cost 37,400 yen, are fashioned from silver and have a cubic zirconia stone.

The second design, the wedding ring, features Gengar materializing from seemingly out of nowhere on the thin band. There are two versions to choose from: the Clear Version with a diamond located on the outside, and a Purple Version with an amethyst on the inside.

▼ Clear version: 18-karat yellow gold with a diamond

▼ Purple version: 18-karat pink gold with an amethyst

While you can order both versions of the wedding ring made from 950 platinum, 18-karat white gold, 18-karat yellow gold, and 18-karat pink gold for 88,000 yen each, both are also available to reserve until April 18 in silver for a less expensive 19,000 yen.

If you can appreciate these spooktacular Gengar rings but would rather stick with something a bit more romantically classic for yourself, you might be more interested in Premium Bandai’s Sailor Moon rings instead.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!