Since its inception in 1993, Japan’s Donguri Kyowakoku has wowed Studio Ghibli fans with the numerous amount of merchandise it has released so far, from replicas of in-movie objects to even loungewear based off the animation powerhouse’s charismatic heroines. Now folks who are especially big fans of Spirited Away can enjoy wearing newly released, whimsical accessories inspired by the Oscar-winning movie.

In total, Donguri Kyowakoku will be debuting three accessories, and what makes this mini collection extra special is its unmistakable references to Spirited Away as well as its stylish designs. For example, one pair of earrings on offer features not only eye-catching tassels, but also No Face as a golden, disembodied head. This statement piece is perfect for those who want to own Spirited Away merch but don’t want an item that is too showy.

▼ These No Face Earrings are priced at 1,980 yen (US$18.09).

If you are someone who prefers something more on the nose, however, the new collection also has these earrings based off the Hopping Lantern character. While these earrings will thankfully not jump off the wearer’s ears, we’re certain this accessory will provide a cute and fantastical touch to one’s everyday life.

▼ The Hopping Lantern Earrings retail for 2,970 yen (US$27.13).

▼ Better yet, there’s also a Hopping Lantern for home decor if you ever need a magical guide for your balcony or front steps!

Last but not least, the final accessory in this new collection is a replica of the magical hair tie Spirited Away’s gal protagonist, Chihiro, is given near the movie’s end. Though there may be no actual magic embedded in this hair tie sold by Donguri Kyowakoku, the shimmering pink adds a nice touch, and a closer inspection reveals a silver miniature of Chihiro’s “rat” friend.

▼ The Spirited Away Protection Charm-Hair Tie is priced at 1,540 yen (US$14.07).

All accessories will be available at all of Japan’s Donguri Kyowakoku stores as well as the online shop here starting from August 7. For a nationwide list of stores, check them out here. And if you ever need any other accessories or clothing to match, Studio Ghibli’s merch store has you recovered with dresses and even elegant brooches.

Source, images: PR Times

