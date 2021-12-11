If you love this little penguin Pokémon, go get yourself some donuts!

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, are now on sale for the Nintendo Switch…and Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to follow suit in January next year. As a result, we’re seeing lots of adorable merchandise of critters from the Sinnoh region popping up all over the place, with a particular focus put upon precious penguin-type starter Piplup.

Popular donut chain Mister Donut is joining in the fun by offering some special Pokémon-patterned plates for customers who buy one of their special sets. The plates are made of melamine, a light and durable plastic, so they’re safe even for boisterous children to use. You can pick between two patterns, one where Piplup is accompanied by other popular Water-type starter superstars: Squirtle from Kanto (Pokémon Red, Blue, Yellow, etc.), Sobble from Galar (Pokémon Sword and Shield), and Oshawott from Unova (Pokémon Black and White). The other design stars the popular duo of Pikachu and Piplup hanging out like the best of friends.

▼ The left pattern is called Nakama, or Squad—the right pattern is called Nakayoshi, or Pals.

To purchase the plate set you must purchase one item from the menu then pay an additional 280 yen (US$2.46) to take your order home or 282 yen to eat it in the restaurant. The set doesn’t just include a plate—you’ll also receive one kids’ size drink, a cute Piplup-patterned bag to take your goodies home in, and a promotional Piplup trading card. The trading cards are limited to one per purchase of a set, and uses a charming art of Piplup in an attack stance.

▼ Its move is called Full-Effort Jump and can cause an extra 30 hit points of damage if you flip a coin and get tails!

With all these bright colors and eyecatching designs, these plates are sure to bring a smile to any Pokémon-obsessed kid’s face…and presumably, their parent’s too! Make sure to check out our other articles about the precious Pokémon swag you can get your paws on at Mister Donuts outlets across Japan, and there are also plenty of other ways to treat your budding Pokémon fanatics…like a full Uniqlo outfit, for example.

