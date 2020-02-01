Enjoy the taste of sakura Starbucks at home or in the office this spring.

With the cherry blossoms already blooming, we’re well on our way to spring in Japan, and Starbucks is heralding in the season with a new lineup of Spring Blend coffee packs, and a special gift pack that looks set to become a best seller.

Let’s take a look at what’s on offer, starting with the Spring Blend ground coffee, which retails for 665 yen (US$6.11) plus tax.

This blend uses a mix of Latin American and East African coffee beans, featuring a well-balanced depth of flavours on the chocolate-and-sweet-orange spectrum to capture the essence of spring.

▼ The seasonal blend will also be available as whole coffee beans (998 yen)…

▼ And in “Starbucks Origami” Personal Drip Coffee Bags (475 yen for a bag of four)

What’s really got everyone excited is the sakura-adorned reusable cup, which will be available to purchase as part of a set with two drip coffee bags for 598 yen.

The cup is perfectly designed to fit the drip coffee bags so you can enjoy a fresh cup of Joe at home or at the office…or underneath the cherry blossoms.

Those really wanting to spoil themselves can splurge on this Spring Cheer gift set, which includes a four-pack of drip coffee bags, with a reusable cup and an original cup holder for 3,000 yen.

All of the above products except the gift set will go on sale online and at supermarkets and stores around the country from 14 February, with preorders available online from 31 January. The gift set will be sold online from 28 February, shortly after Starbucks’ Sakura White Chocolate Cheesecake with Milk Pudding goes on sale at convenience stores around the country.

Source, images: PR Times

