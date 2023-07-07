Game tells you which Pokémon you sleep like, and the better you snooze, the more Pokémon friends you make.

It’s been so long since we first heard about Pokémon Sleep that you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was something you saw only in a dream. But the sleep-tracking game, originally announced in 2019, is indeed a real thing, and a new preview video finally shows what it is and how it’s played.

In some ways, Pokémon Sleep appears to work similarly to other smartphone sleep-monitoring apps, tracking when you go to bed, how often you wake up during the night, and what time you get up in the morning. That data is used to calculate a sleep score for you, with higher scores indicating better sleep quality and consistency.

It’s what happens after you get your sleep score that sets Pokémon Sleep apart. Your primary partner in the game is perpetually sleepy Pocket Monster Snorlax. The higher your sleep score, the higher Snorlax’s “drowsy power” becomes…

…and with a higher drowsy power, a greater variety of other Pokémon species will join the drowsy dude in slumbering on your screen when you check it in the morning.

These Pokémon will bring berries for Snorlax to snack on, further boosting his drowsy power for the following night. You also get snapshots of each snoozing species…

…which you can use to fill up your Sleep Style Dex, a sleepy-time variant of the Pokédex.

▼ Each species has multiple styles to spot.

Each Pokémon species falls into one of three categories of sleep characteristics: dozing, snoozing, or slumbering. The game puts you into one of the three groups as well, depending on how you’ve been sleeping, and your most likely to have Pokémon within the same group as you show up in your game.

▼ If you’re eager to find out which Pokémon you sleep like, there’s also a self-answer quiz you can take on the game’s website.

Unfortunately, there’s still no official release date for Pokémon Sleep. Android users can now pre-register through Google Play here, though, to be informed when the app becomes available, so hopefully it’s not too far off.

Source: Pokémon Sleep official website

Top image: YouTube/The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

Insert images: YouTube/The Official Pokémon YouTube channel, Pokémon Sleep official website (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!