Rounded-back backpacks are filled with sweet shout-outs to some of Japan’s favorite treats.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Mister Donut recently showed off its newest sweets, a pair of beautiful heart-shaped donuts with extra-fancy chocolate ingredients. Valentine’s Day isn’t the only event marked on Mister Donut’s calendar, though, as Japan’s most popular donut chain is also looking ahead to the start of the Japanese school year in spring, and it’s getting ready for that with a brand-new line of Mister Donut backpacks.

If you’ve spent much time in Japanese academic or fashion circles, you’ll probably recognize these charmingly chunky backpacks as randoseru, the packs customarily carried by elementary school students in Japan. And if you’ve spent much time indulging in Japanese sweet circles, you’ll probably also be able to recognize the inspiration for the four models, which take their coloring cues from some of Mister Donut’s most popular donuts. Pictured above is the Pon de Ring randoseru, and there are also backpacks based on the Golden Chocolate…

…Strawberry Ring…

…and Angel Cream donuts.

The colors aren’t the only sweet shout-outs to Mister Donut’s baked good either. The randoseru also feature donut-shaped studs…

…donut-shaped charms and zipper-pulls…

…and donut embroidery on the sides and around the name card pocket.

Sadly, the Mister Donut randoseru don’t come stuffed with actual donuts, but they do at least have a donut pattern for their inside lining.

Since Mister Donut’s expertise is in sweets, not leatherworking, these backpacks are produced in collaboration with Toyama Prefecture-based randoseru maker Hashimoto’s Fit-chan sub-brand, and go on sale February 6 though the Fit-chan online store, with availability expanding to other online retailers and Aeon shopping centers in early March. They’re priced at 66,000 yen (US$420), since proper randoseru are made with materials and craftsmanship of high enough quality to last for all six years of Japanese elementary school (and most end up lasting even longer than that).

Fit-chan online store

Source: PR Times via Oricon News via Otakomu

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Fit-chan

