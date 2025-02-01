Two companies with no shyness about cuteness join forces.

Japanese handbag and accessory brand Samantha Vega has never been shy about its belief that cuteness is fashionable. Pastel colors? Frills and flowing ribbons? Shiny, sparkly accents and heart iconography? Samantha Vega designers and fans unabashedly adore them all, and that aesthetic sense makes for a very natural-feeling partnership with another bastion of Japanese cuteness, Sanrio.

The Tokyo-based fashion company has unveiled its upcoming Sanrio Characters Collection, which welcomes four Sanrio characters to its A4 Tote Bag series. Hello Kitty is surprisingly sitting this one out, but in her place are four Sanrio stars who boast very large, very loyal fanbases of their own, starting with My Melody.

Also part of the lineup is My Melody’s self-proclaimed, one-sided rival, and soon-to-be Netflix series costar, Kuromi…

…and rounding out the group are multiple-time Sanrio popularity poll winner/current pancake muse Cinnamoroll…

…and Pochaco, who we last checked in on when he was in practical Happy Meal toy form.

Right away, the design draws the eye to what looks like an oversized heart-shaped charm, bearing a softly shaded watercolor-like depiction of each bag’s character. This is actually functional, though, as it’s a detachable pass case holder for if your Sanrio pal is accompanying you on your commute or other train rides.

Also unique to each bag is a metallic character plate…

…and character artwork on the inside lining.

Of course, this being Samantha Vega, you also get big, bold ribbons on the sides.

The bags are priced at 27,500 yen (US$175), but if you’d rather have something more compact, in terms of both physical size and cost, also part of the collection are pen cases for each character with the same character plates and inside liner art as the tote bags.

The entire lineup is available now through the Samantha Vega online store here, and will be showing up in brick-and-mortar retailers from February 1. And if you’re looking for some snazzy Sanrio clothing too, don’t forget about My Melody and Kuromi’s new two-in-one sukajan jacket.

