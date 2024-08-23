A unique burger you won’t find anywhere else.

When hunger strikes while you’re out and about in Japan, it can be tempting to make a quick dash to a familiar fast food chain like McDonald’s, Burger King or KFC. However, there are a few Japanese-born chains that’ll give you a taste of the local culture you can’t get anywhere else, and this month local chain Dom Dom is putting all the competition to shame with a crazy burger that’s making jaws drop around the country.

This limited-edition menu item is called the Nashi Double Teriyaki Burger, with “nashi” being an Asian pear that’s incredibly popular in Japan, and teriyaki being a sweet soy sauce glaze. While a lot of big chains like McDonald’s have teriyaki burgers on their menu in Japan, you won’t find one like this anywhere else, as it contains not one but two teriyaki-glazed patties…and chunky slices of fresh nashi.

According to the chain, this unexpected partnership between hamburger and pear makes for a sublime combination, with the saltiness of the teriyaki sauce pairing perfectly with the refreshing sweetness of the pear. It also creates an addictive texture, as the pear pieces are fresh so they keep their shape and remain crunchy, contrasting beautifully with the juiciness of the meat.

It certainly sounds like a delicious burger, and it’s thanks to Dom Dom fans that we all get to enjoy it. The unusual menu item was initially only released at one branch in Miyagi Prefecture, but due to customers in other prefectures expressing their desire to try it, the chain responded by adding it to the menu at all Dom Dom branches nationwide.

So next time hunger hits, you might want to head to Dom Dom for a taste of a Japanese burger that you won’t get anywhere else. It’s only available for a limited time from 31 August, though, so you’ll want to get in quick to try it while it’s on the menu, priced at 770 yen (US$5.30) or as part of a set with fries and a drink for 1,200 yen.

Related: Dom Dom location list

Source, images: Dom Dom

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!