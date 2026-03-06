Channel the cool confidence of a Ghibli character with a real-world bag…that comes with a giant price tag.

Journeys, both figurative and literal, are a recurring motif in a lot of Studio Ghibli movies, and it’s not just limited to the main characters, as members of the supporting cast are keen to explore new worlds too. While some journeys are treacherous, others are filled with fun experiences, and one character who makes travel seem like an exciting adventure is Ursula from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

No obstacle is too great for Ursula, who travels to Kiki’s place for a surprise visit and then offers to cheer the young witch up by taking her home with her. During this part of the narrative, where the two travel by bus and hitchhike on the side of the road, there’s another companion by their side throughout the journey – Ursula’s giant backpack.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Now, we can channel Ursula’s sprightly confidence in our own real-world adventures, thanks to a new backpack from Ghibli’s cool streetwear label GBL.

Simply called “Ursula’s Backpack“, or “Ursula no Ryukku” in Japanese, this new product has been carefully designed to replicate the one worn by the character in the movie.



With two large pockets on the side, and three leather clasps keeping the main sections secure, this bag really does look like Ursula’s backpack.

Though the overall look is simple, there are sweet details to be found throughout, with a woven label on the back showing Ursula herself, offering up a piece of bubblegum just as she does in the movie.

Other details include embroidered images of Ursula’s signature motifs on the underside of the pocket flaps, with paintbrushes on the pocket to your left…

▼ …and bubble gum on the right.

Like Ursula’s anime bag, this real-world version sits on the larger end of the spectrum, but not so large to be uncomfortable. According to GBL, the bag is designed for everyday use, and can withstand a lot as it’s made of the same durable, water-resistant fabric used for outdoor tents, so it can remain a mainstay in your wardrobe for years to come.

▼ The bag’s measurements are approximately 35 x 50 x 20 centimetres (13.8 x 19.7 x 7.9 inches).

Metal fittings and sturdy straps add to the bag’s durability, while a handy side zip gives you easy access to everything inside.

The sturdy material has excellent water resistant qualities, so you can venture out on rainy days without any worries, and the muted colour scheme makes it easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe.

Sturdy, reliable and filled with fun details, this backpack has everything you’d want in a travel companion. It does come at a price though, and that price is 38,500 yen (US$244.34).

While that might sound like a lot, this backpack is everything fast fashion is not, with quality materials giving you years of use in return for the investment. Pre-orders are only available online, as applications aren’t being accepted at physical stores, with delivery scheduled for mid to late March. If your love for Ursula is as big as the backpack but without the budget to match, you can always opt to wrap yourself up in her real-world blanket, which is slightly more affordable.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

