Mysterious colour-changing cups and sparkly Bearista straw caps, inspired by a Japanese fireworks festival.



Summer in Japan is synonymous with fireworks festivals, where people dress in traditional yukata kimonos, cool themselves with flat fans known as “uchiwa”, and gaze towards the heavens to stare in awe at the sparkly displays.

It’s a beautiful time of year, and it’s one that Starbucks wants to honour with a new range dedicated to summertime fireworks. Covering a couple of cute mini gifts, a colour-changing cup, and sparkly Bearista straw caps, the range is perfectly designed to get us into the festive spirit of a Japanese summer.

▼ Fireworks Mystery Colour-Changing Reusable Cold Cup (710 millilitres [25 ounces]; 950 yen [US$5.85])

This reusable cup displays some very vibrant colour-changing effects, with not just the cup but the straw also changing colour with the addition of an icy cold beverage. Making things even more exciting is the fact that you won’t know what colour the cup will change into until you try it.

▼ Fireworks Mystery Colour-Changing Reusable Cold Cup with Mystery Pack Reusable Cup Sparkling Bearista Straw Cap (1,600 yen)

As the rather long name suggests, this colour-changing cup comes with a “Mystery Pack”, which contains a Bearista Straw Cap, in one of four possible colours.

▼ The caps, which feature a sparkly Bearista, slot onto the straw and seal it off to help prevent any annoying spills.

▼ Starbucks Fireworks Mini Cup Gift (with Drink Ticket) — 1,150 yen

This adorable gift set comes with a cute pouch for gifting, which can also be reused for keeping small accessories.

▼ The cup comes with a removable fireworks insert…

▼ …and it can also be reused as a small storage container.

▼ Fireworks Beverage Card (with Drink Ticket) — 750 yen

Summertime is traditionally a time when people in Japan send gifts and cards to friends and relatives, and this fireworks design captures the spirit of the season with a beautiful fireworls display.

What makes this card extra special is the fact that it comes with a free drink, which can be redeemed by 17 January.

▼ Starbucks Summer Mini Pouch Gift (with Drink Ticket) — 1,500 yen

Another sweet way to send a drink is with this cute pack, which comes with a drink ticket for any Starbucks beverage, in any size, up to the value of 700 yen for dine-in orders or 687 yen for to-go.

▼ It also includes a cup-shaped mini pouch, in a summery mint-green colour.

▼ The pouch is suited to holding small essentials like lip balm or even a few Starbucks coffee sticks.

▼ It comes with a carabiner clip, so you can attach it to your bag and carry it with you wherever you go.

All these products are only available for a limited time and can be purchased at Starbucks stores from 22 July. Online sales start a day earlier, on 21 July, so if you have your heart set on a certain item, you’ll want to have your finger poised and ready to make your purchase when sales start at 8 p.m.

Source: Starbucks Japan

Featured image: Starbucks Japan

Insert images: Starbucks Japan (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

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