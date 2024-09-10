Launch into tsukimi moon-viewing season with an exclusive “Astro Rabbit” collection.

Every September, Starbucks celebrates its anniversary in Japan with a limited-edition range of goods, despite the fact that the chain actually opened its first store in Japan in August 1996. Admittedly, August is a busy time for the chain so September is a good time to celebrate the anniversary, but either way we’re not complaining, because the range is particularly beautiful this year, covering several different ranges centring on nature and the night sky.

What makes the new collection particularly special is the appearance of the chain’s long-haired siren, who’s now stepping out from the confines of the green logo and into the designs themselves.

▼ Here, for example, the siren can be seen surrounded by animals in a waterside setting.

With early autumn being the time of year for “tsukimi” (“moon-viewing“) in Japan, the beauty of the night sky is in everyone’s thoughts, and Starbucks is tapping into the tradition with a series of moon-themed goods. Rabbits are commonly associated with tsukimi, due to the fact that where people in the West see a man in the moon, people in Japan see a rabbit pounding rice, and so the chain is giving us a series of goods named “Astro Rabbit“.

Before we take a closer look at all the goods above, there’s a third set of goods in the new release, and this one consists of two new products featuring a seasonal design for the chain’s “Been There” series, with this design being exclusive to Japan.

▼ Been There Series Stainless Steel Bottle Japan Autumn (5,450 yen [US$37.91])

▼ Been There Series Mug Japan Autumn (2,600 yen)

The two products above, which feature Japanese icons and autumnal imagery, will make a beautiful souvenir for anyone travelling to Japan at this time of year. It’ll be hard to limit yourself to the Been There series, though, because the full range of items in this month’s release are equally gorgeous.

▼ Anniversary 2024 Stainless Steel To Go Tumbler (4,650 yen)

▼ Anniversary Stainless Bottle (4,750 yen)

▼ Anniversary 2024 Cold Cup Tumbler Navy (2,800 yen)

▼ Anniversary 2024 Cold Cup Tumbler Siren Tail (3,050 yen)

▼ Anniversary 2024 Recycled Ceramic Mug (2,600 yen)

▼ Anniversary 2024 Stainless Steel To Go Tumbler (4,650 yen)

▼ Anniversary 2024 Beverage Card — Green

▼ Anniversary 2024 Beverage Card — Navy

▼ Stainless Tumbler Astro Rabbit (4,100 yen)

▼ Cold Cup Tumbler Gradation (3,150 yen)

▼ Glass Tumbler Bearista Astro Rabbit (4,900 yen)

▼ Bearista Astro Rabbit Mini (2,950 yen)

What a way to celebrate an anniversary! With products this cute, we’ll have a hard time choosing between them all, but we’ll want to get in quick to avoid missing out, because, as always, this limited-edition range won’t be around for long, with sales already kicking off on 4 September, and limited stocks available.

If you prefer to celebrate the season with a limited-edition beverage, then the chain has you covered with the new autumn Frappuccino, plus a few other drinks that are slightly harder to find.

Source, images: Press release

