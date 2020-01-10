To our surprise, it was not a lucky bag just devoted to Vegeta models, as we initially thought.

The 2020 Lucky Bag roundup has been pretty successful, earning us a plethora of quality items for a low price in all categories, ranging from kitchenware to adult toys, cosplay materials, candy, and even hot dogs. But the nature of the lucky bag means that you’ll generally never know what’s inside until you buy one, and sometimes the contents can really surprise you.

Our intrepid Japanese language reporter Mr. Sato got one such lucky bag from duty-free store Laox; in fact, he describes this particular bag as “extremely interesting”, so much so that he just had to share it with the world. It was the strangely named “Plastic Model Vegeta-sama Bag”, which sold at Laox for 9,000 yen (US$82.43). When he took it home and opened it up, he found something–or rather, someone–completely unexpected inside.

But first, a little background on the bag. The Laox store Mr. Sato visited while doing his lucky bag shopping was in the Shinjuku neighborhood of Tokyo. From the street, you can’t see what the shop is like at all, beyond the appearance of the building, because the merchandise is on the fifth floor and up, and you have to take an escalator to get to it.

So without having any expectations at all, Mr. Sato made his way up to the seventh floor, where his eyes fell upon the lucky bags of toys. What first caught his eye, actually, was the “Ore wa Gundam da” (“I am Gundam”) bag (9,000 yen). The name alone hooked him. “Why is it called that?” he wondered. “I really want to find out.”

But he had some kind of bad premonition about this bag, so he decided to pass on it. Even so, he had come all this way, and was determined not to leave empty-handed. Luckily, he noticed Dragon Ball bags with Vegeta’s face on them lined up beside the Gundam ones. “Plastic Model Vegeta-sama Bag?” he thought. “Hmm…it has the same kind of weird name as the other one…I bet they both have the same kind of thing.” With that in mind, he decided to get the Vegeta one.

After buying it he promptly took it back to the office and opened up it up. It had five plastic model kits inside! The first one was a Super Saiyan Vegeta, which usually retails for 2,500 yen.

Mr. Sato pretty much expected this. I mean, it’s basically written in the name of the bag.

The next model was a Super Saiyan Son Goku plastic model kit. Huh? Wasn’t this a Vegeta bag? Why was Goku in there? Well, Goku is the main character of the Dragon Ball series, so Mr. Sato supposed that was to be expected. This one is also a value of 2,500 yen.

Next was a Super Saiyan 2 Son Gohan plastic model kit. Oh? Apparently this was a Dragon Ball bag, not a Vegeta bag. If it was a Vegeta bag, Mr. Sato would have expected other characters that have more connection to Vegeta, like Nappa or Freeza, or even Bulma for that matter, but probably not Gohan. Well, anyway this one usually sells for 2,200 yen.

For some reason the fourth model was of Krillin, which also sells for 2,200 yen. Why?! Krillin isn’t a Saiyan, and even though he’s of the strongest class of humans, wouldn’t it be better to have put in Vegeta’s wife Bulma instead? Mr. Sato wasn’t mad, just disappointed.

The real problem was the last box. When Mr. Sato pulled it out of the box, he was struck with shock.

▼ “What the…!!”

▼ “This is…”

▼ “Doraemon?!?!”

Why the heck is a 2,500 yen figure of Doraemon in there? Wasn’t it a Vegeta lucky bag?! Mr. Sato wasn’t caught up with the Dragon Ball series…he wondered, briefly, if Doraemon makes a guest appearance in the show somewhere? But he realized what a ridiculous notion that was, and pushed that idea out of his mind.

Still, he has no idea what the connection is between these two characters. Maybe it’s the tenuous fact that both Goku from Dragon Ball and Doraemon were both voted as some of Japan’s most iconic characters? The mystery deepens with every hypothesis.

Images © SoraNews24

