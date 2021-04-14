New release helps to change the world…in more ways than one.

Japan may have been slow to join the crusade against plastic straws and disposable coffee cups, but now that they’re on board they’ve been going all out with reusable products, especially at Starbucks, where you can now get eco-friendly straws, tumblers, and even…colour changing cups.

While these cups were first released in the U.S. and Canada back in 2019, it’s taken a while for the coffeehouse chain to roll them out on a global scale, with the product appearing in the U.K. late last year, and now, in Japan from 19 April.

▼ The new product is called “Colour Changing Cold Cup Set No Filter“.

Here in Japan, the rainbow of colours appearing in the four-piece set is being used to draw attention to an important cause, with a portion of sales going towards the “Rainbow School Project” which delivers lessons about diversity and LGBT issues to junior and senior high school students.

▼ Each set of cups contains the following four colours: Orange; Pink; Blue; Green.

Once you’ve added a cold beverage to them, they instantly transform, with the body of the yellow cup turning green, the pink cup turning purple, the blue cup turning pink, and the green one becoming orange.

The cups were created to support the ethos of “living in your own way”, and whether you choose to use them at home or work, or outdoors at picnics, they’re sure to attract attention.

▼ The lightweight cups come with their own carry bag for extra convenience.

Each set also includes a colourful “No Filter” sticker, as the coffeehouse giant is aiming for “a world without filters“, saying:

“Without preconceived notions, assumptions, or prejudice, we warmly welcome and accept everyone, regardless of race, age, gender, role or employment status, disability, personal values, and want everyone to believe they are worthy.”

It’s a great cause to get behind, and at 2,860 yen (US$26.27) per set, the reusable colour-changing cups look set to sell out as soon as they go on sale online from 6 a.m. on 19 April.

Images: Starbucks Japan Press Release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]