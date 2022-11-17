Massive, and massively cute, stuffed Demon Slayers to share your home with.

In some overseas anime fan communities, the term “chibi” is used to describe redrawing a character with short, stubby limbs and a cutely chubby physique. But though chibi is indeed originally a Japanese word meaning, “tiny,” among Japanese fans that sort of character design is more commonly called SD, super-deformed, or deforume.

So while fans outside Japan might call these new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba plushies “chibi,” Japanese fans probably wouldn’t call them chibi…especially since they’re gigantic.

Part of maker Taito’s Doqute line of jumbo-sized plushies, these Demon Slayers are about 106 centimeters (41.7 inches) tall and 65 centimeters across. They also weigh about 9 kilograms (19.8 pounds), so you’ll want to think twice about playfully tossing them across the room or putting them on the same shelf where you keep your Fabergé egg collection.

Naturally main character Tanjiro is part of the lineup, as is fan favorite Rengoku, who looks particularly dramatic from behind.

▼ You might think this is a hairstyle that can’t be pulled off in real life, but we beg to differ.

Rounding out the group is Nezuko, complete with her people-biting-prevention bamboo muzzle…

…Zenitsu…

…and Inosuke, naturally wearing his boar’s head mask.

Given their proportions, you’ll probably need to put some thought into selecting which one to welcome into your home. Your wallet will also appreciate such careful consideration, as the Doqute plushies are priced at 66,000 yen (US$475).

Tanjiro and Nezuko go on sale November 18 with shipping scheduled for May, followed by Zenitsu and Inosuke on December 23 with June shipping. Rengoku, as is his style, makes his splash a little later, going on sale February 3 and shipping in July. All of them are available here through the Taito Products online store.

