We’re totally digging this new lineup.

Around this time every year, Japan’s leading doughnut chain, Mister Donut, releases a special Christmas range produced in collaboration with Pokémon.

The range has evolved over the years, starting in 2018 with a Pikachu that was too ugly to exist. After fine-tuning its appearance, the Pikachu doughnut went on to become a popular returning character in the series, with a Poké Ball thrown into the mix, and ever since then, the two doughnuts have been joined by a special surprise Pokémon every year, much to the delight of fans.

▼ In 2022, Jigglypuff appeared.

▼ Followed by Psyduck in 2023.

This time, crowd-favourite Pikachu will be returning to Mister Donut, filled with whipped cream and coated with caramel custard-flavoured chocolate, priced from 313 yen (US$2.06).

The Poké Ball, with its soft choux pastry texture and white chocolate and strawberry sugar topping, will also be returning, priced from 248 yen.

However, this year, for the first time ever, Diglett has the honour of being doughnutified, and we’ve never seen the Pokémon looking more beautiful…or delicious.

▼ Diglett is yours to eat for 313 yen.

This new doughnut is called the “Pon de Digda“, seeing as it combines Digda (the Japanese name for Diglett) with the chain’s famous “Pon de Ring“, a style of doughnut that consists of eight dough balls connected in a ring. Diglett is made out of a cream-filled choux pastry which has been coated in caramel-flavoured chocolate, while the “ground” it pops up from is made with chocolate crunch pieces atop a custard cream Pon de Ring.

It’s an incredibly adorable creation, but it’s not the only way we’ll get to savour a Ground-type Pokémon, as the chain is also releasing a duo of doughnuts in special packaging.

▼ Pikachu Custard Flavour Chocolate (216 yen)

This bright yellow treat has a choux pastry texture and is filled with whipped cream and custard cream, and finished with a caramel custard-flavoured chocolate coating. It’s sold in a sleeve with a design that shows Pikachu popping out of a doughnut hole.

▼ Dugtrio Caramel Flavor Chocolate (216 yen)

This doughnut is filled with whipped cream and custard cream, coated with caramel-flavoured chocolate, and placed in a sleeve that shows Dugtrio popping out of the doughnut hole.

If your tastes don’t align with Pokémon, then Mister Donut has you covered there too, with a couple of “Pon de Wreath” offerings — the Pon de Wreath Chocolate and the Pon de Wreath Caramel, priced from 183 yen each.

It’s become customary for this collaboration to include some exclusive goods, and we’re being gifted with that this year too. The three limited-edition items in store for us this time consist of two blankets and a glass, all of which pay homage to Ground-type Pokémon and their propensity for popping up from the earth, or in this case, doughnut holes.

The Pon de Digda Blanket is adorned with Diglett, Pikachu, Dugtrio, Drilbur, Pawmi, and Trapinch. When folded up and stored, it transforms into a Poké ball cushion.

The Friends Blanket also features Pikachu with the Ground-Type Pokémon, and it packs into a Super Ball (or “Great Ball“, depending on where you’re from).

The glass has an ergonomic shape that makes it easy to hold, and it too is adorned in Ground-type Pokémon, along with Pikachu.

The only way to get your hands on the goods is to purchase one of two sets. The Goods Set, priced at 1,990 yen for takeout or 2,004 yen for dine-in, includes two Pokémon doughnuts of your choice, one Pon de Wreath of your choice, and your choice of one blanket, with everything bundled up for you in an original paper bag.

The glass can only be purchased as part of the “Children’s Goods Set”, which includes one Pokémon doughnut of your choice, one Pon de Wreath of your choice, and the glass, all packed into an original paper bag, priced at 990 yen for takeout or 999 yen for dine-in.

▼ With so many cute goods to collect, we’ll definitely have to catch ’em all!

Catching ’em all, in this case, will set us back 4,970 yen, which isn’t a bad investment, given that it includes eight doughnuts and some exclusive goods you can’t get anywhere else. And if you have even more money to burn, then you can always check out the best ways to spend 1,000 yen at the chain!

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times (1, 2), SoraNews24

