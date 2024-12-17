Totoro and No Face bring anime star power to a craft coveted by samurai.

As a company that prides itself on hand-drawn animation, Studio Ghibli is always looking for ways to champion like-minded craftspeople, and its latest collaboration showcases the traditional art of Bunko Leather.

This handicraft involves adding lacquer to Himeji leather, a soft white leather with a history of production in Himeji that stretches back over a thousand years. Once coveted by samurai warriors for its durability, this leather is now being used by Studio Ghibli for a new series of wallets and cases.

Tokyo-based Bunkoya Oozeki is the specialist store helping to bring this series to life, drawing on 90 years of experience in bunko leather-lacquering to give each product its distinctive paper-like appearance. The attention to detail in the process is matched by the quality of the designs, which feature star characters from the films My Neighbour Totoro and Spirited Away, alongside some beautiful motifs.

▼ The first item in the collection is the My Neighbour Totoro Bunkoya Oozeki Trifold Mini Wallet (27,500 yen [US$178.94])



This wallet features the main character of Totoro on the front, beside the blue medium Totoro, with a couple of small white Totoros on the back and a trio of Soot Sprites.

Another charming feature of the wallet is the clasp, which opens easily with a slight twist, revealing pockets for cards, coins and bills that defy its compact size.

Totoro appears inside the wallet as well, on a tag that sits discreetly in the green leather interior.

▼ Next up, we have the My Neighbour Totoro Bunkoya Oozeki Heart Town Accessory Case (11,000 yen)

▼ The heart motif appears in the shape of the clasp…

▼ …and the side of the case.

The case fits nicely in the palm of the hand and is the perfect size for coins or small accessories like lip balms.

▼ Totoro is hidden inside this case as well.

▼ Next up, we have the My Neighbour Totoro Bunkoya Oozeki Neat Card Case (16,500 yen)

▼ The Totoro design adorns one side of the slim case, which comes with a green leather backing.

Other features include the hidden Totoro tag, a stylish zipper closure and a removable ring chain so you can easily attach it to your bag.

Fans of Spirited Away will be pleased to know that the products above are also available in designs that feature the mysterious character of No Face.

▼ The Spirited Away Bunkoya Oozeki Trifold Mini Wallet (27,500 yen).

▼ The Spirited Away Bunkoya Oozeki Heart Town Accessory Case (11,000 yen)

▼ The Spirited Away Bunkoya Oozeki Neat Card Case (16,500 yen)

Spirited Away fans are in for a real treat because No Face also appears on an extra product:

▼ The Spirited Away Bunkoya Oozeki Pass Card Holder (12,100 yen)

Though designed to be used for transport passes, this case can also be used to store business cards and point cards, with storage in the back pocket…

▼ …as well as slots in the middle, allowing you to fit a lot into the case, despite its slim design.

The gorgeous patterns on every case will definitely turn heads when you use them, and they can currently be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku’s online store, with stocks arriving at physical stores in spring 2025.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)

