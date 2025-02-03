New “Can You See It? Purin” sends a clear message to the taste buds.



Japan loves to take Western sweets and give them a new twist, and that’s what they’ve done with “purin“, the egg-based flan dessert that also goes by the name “crème caramel” overseas.

The sweet is so beloved here you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a Japanese-born specialty, and now there’s a new product to confuse us even further: See-through Purin.

▼ Its official moniker is: “Tokushima Sangyou Mietemasuka? Sukeru Purin Sukeru Karameru Tsuki” (“Tokushima Industries: Can You See It? Transparent Pudding with Clear Caramel“)

This isn’t the first time for us to see through a purin — Family Mart released a similar dessert last summer — but it is the first of its kind from rival chain Lawson, who added it to their shelves on 28 January.

▼ Like the Family Mart version, the Lawson pudding is totally transparent, and comes with a sachet of equally transparent caramel sauce.

Sliding the pudding out of its case and onto a plate, we were immediately impressed by its transparency. Although it spread out comfortably after its release, it managed to just hold its shape with remarkable aplomb, resembling a watery jelly.

To our surprise, the caramel sauce really was as clear as the purin, so much so that after pouring it on we couldn’t see it.

▼ It certainly looked remarkable, but…how would it taste?

Judging on looks alone, we were expecting the taste to be as bland as water, but when we scooped up a mouthful, the most remarkable thing happened.

▼ It tasted like purin!

The caramel flavour made its presence known on the taste buds, and though it was lighter and more refreshing than a traditional caramel flan, it tasted distinctly like it!

The characteristic sweetness of real pudding and caramel invigorated the taste buds, while the soft, jelly-like texture gave it a unique freshness.