Nintendo’s pink superhero Kirby is popular all around the world, with fans of every age, gender and nationality. He appeals to everyone; what’s not to love about a character whose main objective is to eat everything?

From cafés to pillows to yes, even underwear, it’s clear that the adorable Star Warrior is no stranger to collaborations. But while Kirby has many talents, which include floating in the air, whizzing around the galaxy on one of his Warp Stars and copying the abilities of his enemies by absorbing them, he’s not well-known for his fashion sense, probably because he doesn’t really wear clothes. But that’s all about to change!

Now you can express your love for the cute little blob with a new range of apparel, because Harajuku’s Laforet shopping mall has announced a new pop-up clothing store called Playful Kirby. The store offers collaborations with fashion brand Converse Stars, popular illustrator Shogo Sekine and Nintendo’s beloved character.

Shogo Sekine is famous for his typography and his collaboration items will feature a lot of English messages written in beautiful letters. The theme of his collaboration is ‘playful’ and a lot of his goods have a light, cheerful vibe. He uses a lot of pastels and, of course, Kirby’s famous pink colour. His prices range from 350 yen (US$3.20) to 6,000 yen (US$55).

▼ Shogo Sekine’s Playful Kirby T-shirts (3,900 yen)

▼ Shogo Sekine’s Playful Kirby iPhone cases (2,500 yen)

If Shogo Sekine’s whimsical collection doesn’t quite do it for you, there’s one more on offer. When Kirby inhaled the Converse Stars collection, he spat back out a stylish collection of clothes that you can enjoy regardless of your gender. The Converse Stars goods include a phone case, a hooded sweater and a tote bag, with prices ranging from 900 yen to 9,800 yen.

▼ Converse Stars hooded sweater (9,800 yen) and T-shirt (6,500 yen)

▼ Converse Stars key chains (900 yen)

Make sure you warp on over to Playful Kirby soon though; the pop-up store will run from December 16-26. After that, who knows what strange or unusual collaboration we’ll see the hero with the bottomless pit of a stomach appear in. Maybe even a crossover with Attack on Titan?

Pop-up store information

PLAYFUL KIRBY

Address: Laforet HARAJUKU (second floor), 1-11-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

東京都渋谷区神宮前 1-11-6 2階

Open: 11:00a.m. – 9:00p.m.

Website

laforet.net



