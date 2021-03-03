Will we be able to defeat the meat and heat of the Strong Magma?

After giving us the Maximum Super One Pound Beef Burger and the Extreme One Pound Burger, Burger King announced they would be adding yet another limited-time one-pound beef burger to the menu in Japan: the Strong Magma Super One Pound Beef Burger.

Having experienced the meat sweats brought on by the previous two burgers, we were ready to take on a new challenge, and this latest offering promised to be spicy, with the chain describing it as their “hottest meat wall ever”.

▼ The Strong Magma even comes with a special sticker, to make you feel like a champion just by purchasing it.

As soon as we unwrapped this hefty meal, we knew we were in for a tasty experience. It was dripping with beefy juices, smothered in hot sauce, and it was hard to look past the whopping wall of four flame-grilled beef patties.

▼ The aroma was as intense as its appearance, with waves of garlic punching our senses, taunting us to take it on.

The Strong Magma is a mammoth burger that weighs in at 517 grams (1.14 pounds), so customers can request it be cut in half for ease of eating. We’d forgotten to make that request, though, so we took out a knife and sliced through it ourselves, although that appeared to just double the beef wall that lay before us, making it seem like even more of a challenge.

Adding to the showdown was the fact that, hidden in the middle of it all was a layer of super spicy garlic flakes covered in “Nihon ichi karai ougon ichimi” (“The spiciest golden flavouring in Japan“) by Kyoto’s Gion Ajiko.

▼ There were two challenges to overcome here: beef AND heat

We took a deep breath, went in for our first bite, and immediately tasted beef…and loads of garlic. Then the heat came, with a tasty BBQ sauce-like flavour, and chilli peppers that hit the tongue and throat with force.

It was hot, but deliciously tasty as well, and just when we thought the heat would be too much, we found our taste buds craving another hit of all those delectable smoky garlicky flavours. That carried us swiftly from one bite to the next and before we knew it, we’d demolished the meat wall and we knew the impending meat sweats would be worth it.

If you’d like to take on the Magma, itretails for 1,380 yen (US$13.01) on its own, or 1,680 yen as part of a set that includes a medium-sized drink and fries, and will be available from 2:00 p.m. for 14 days only, from 26 February to 11 March, or until stocks last.

It’s a great follow-up to the chain’s Spicy Yakuyoke Whopper released to ward off evil over New Year, and now we can’t wait to see what they’ll throw at us next. Bring it on, Burger King–we’re ready for the next challenge!

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]