Cuteness and quality far beyond what we’d expect from a candy-purchase freebie.

As much as we like cute characters and food, the problem with combining the two is that sometimes you end up with themed food that’s too cute to eat…or at least too cute to eat without also feeling a little sad that you can no longer bask in its adorableness. Leave it to Sanrio, though, to figure out a way to solve this problem with the Sanrio Characters Embroidered Badge Biscuits.

Inside each pouch are four cookies, each bearing the likeness of a Sanrio character. What you also get, though, is an embroidered pin, based on the same illustrations as the ones featured on the cookies, so that you’ll have some permanent Sanrio cuteness even after you’ve polished off all the snacks.

There are a total of 15 possible badges: Helo Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Little Twin Stars, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Pochacco, Hangyodon, Tuxedo Sam, Marroncream, Wish Me Mell, Keroppi, Bad Badtz-Maru, Pekkle, and a final “secret” design.

▼ Though most fans will probably be able to guess what the secret badge is from the characters’ silhouettes.

Given that each pack only costs 352 yen (US$2.40), we figured we should keep our expectations in check as far as the quality of the pins, but it turns out they’re beautiful!

There have been multiple iterations of Sanrio Characters Embroidered Badge Biscuits, and this batch has a tea-time theme, with the crew shown enjoying relaxing beverages and sweets, with Keroppi being the exception as he munches on an onigiri (rice ball).

With bright colors and a contoured construction, the pins have a premium feel far beyond what you’d usually expect from a promotional freebie you get with some snacks. The cookies are no slouches either, with a satisfyingly sweet flavor, so it really does feel like a perfectly balanced way to indulge your cookie and character goods desires.

The designs you get for the cookies are random, as is the pin, and there’s no guarantee of overlap between them. In our three-pack snack session, though, two of our three pins matched cookies we’d gotten.

With a diameter of about five centimeters (2 inches), the pins are big enough to be noticeable, but if you want them to stand out even more a quick trip to the 100 yen shop or your favorite discount or art supply shop should give you some ribbon options…

…which you can then pin the Sanrio badges to for an easy customization.

Sanrio Characters Embroidered Badge Biscuits 3 (as this batch is numbered) is on sale now at candy retailers and Sanrio stores across Japan.

Photos ©SoraNews24

