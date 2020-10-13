Enjoy a drink with spooky cute cats and ghouls this Halloween.

Every time a new season rolls around, Starbucks delights its customers in Japan with limited-edition drinkware releases. Now that Halloween is poking its head around the corner, it’s time to get excited for a brand new collection, and this time it’s proving to be a very Happy Meowloween, with cats and ghosts featuring in the lineup.

This stealth release is yet to be announced anywhere other than the official Starbucks Japan Twitter account — it’s not even mentioned on their official site — but looking at Starbucks’ Singapore site reveals the collection has already landed there, complete with prices and product descriptions.

So let’s take a sneak peek at what’s coming to Japan, starting with the adorable cat and ghost-cat mugs, which sport pointed, devil-like ears for the spooky season. They retail for S$21.90 (US$16.11) each, while the adorable Bearista bear, dressed up as a black cat for Halloween, retails for S$34.90.

Other standouts from the range include:

▼ The “Pumpki-tten” bottle (S$23.90), which has a cute cat-eared lid.

▼ And the “Boo” tumbler (S$29.90), which is covered in cute ghosts and has an adorable black cat peering up from the bottom.

▼ There’s also a Halloween Starbucks card and a “Ghost” cup and bottle for S$26.90 each.

One thing we didn’t see in Starbucks Japan’s tweet was this Cat Jar (S$28.90) from the Singapore site. Hopefully this adorable item makes an appearance in the collection over here as well.

The Halloween drinkware range will be appearing in stores and online for a limited time in Japan from 14 October. Like many of the coffeehouse chain’s limited-edition collections, though, these items are likely to sell out as soon as they become available. So if you’d like to enjoy a Happy Meowloween, be sure to get in quick before they disappear back into the night on 31 October.

Images: Starbucks Singapore

