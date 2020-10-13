Enjoy a drink with spooky cute cats and ghouls this Halloween.
Every time a new season rolls around, Starbucks delights its customers in Japan with limited-edition drinkware releases. Now that Halloween is poking its head around the corner, it’s time to get excited for a brand new collection, and this time it’s proving to be a very Happy Meowloween, with cats and ghosts featuring in the lineup.
Halloween気分を高めてくれるマグやタンブラーが、10/14(水)から登場👻🎃😺パートナーに扮した猫のマグや、ブラックキャットに仮装したべアリスタも。— スターバックス コーヒー (@Starbucks_J) October 12, 2020
今年は #おうちハロウィン で、賑やかなコーヒーブレイクを楽しみませんか😊 pic.twitter.com/Qeh2FrIg2a
This stealth release is yet to be announced anywhere other than the official Starbucks Japan Twitter account — it’s not even mentioned on their official site — but looking at Starbucks’ Singapore site reveals the collection has already landed there, complete with prices and product descriptions.
So let’s take a sneak peek at what’s coming to Japan, starting with the adorable cat and ghost-cat mugs, which sport pointed, devil-like ears for the spooky season. They retail for S$21.90 (US$16.11) each, while the adorable Bearista bear, dressed up as a black cat for Halloween, retails for S$34.90.
Other standouts from the range include:
▼ The “Pumpki-tten” bottle (S$23.90), which has a cute cat-eared lid.
▼ And the “Boo” tumbler (S$29.90), which is covered in cute ghosts and has an adorable black cat peering up from the bottom.
▼ There’s also a Halloween Starbucks card and a “Ghost” cup and bottle for S$26.90 each.
One thing we didn’t see in Starbucks Japan’s tweet was this Cat Jar (S$28.90) from the Singapore site. Hopefully this adorable item makes an appearance in the collection over here as well.
The Halloween drinkware range will be appearing in stores and online for a limited time in Japan from 14 October. Like many of the coffeehouse chain’s limited-edition collections, though, these items are likely to sell out as soon as they become available. So if you’d like to enjoy a Happy Meowloween, be sure to get in quick before they disappear back into the night on 31 October.
Images: Starbucks Singapore
