Add a dose of kawaii to your Frappuccino for a limited time.

The year-end holiday season is always a busy time for Starbucks and its customers in Japan, with a constant string of irresistible new offers covering drinkware, Frappuccinos, and everything in between.

Our resident Starbucks expert K. Masami has been trying out all these new offers, and this week she was back to try yet another new treat — a limited-time Bearista customisation for the holidays.

▼ The Santa Bearista Chocolate costs 80 yen (US$0.71)

The customisation first appeared last year, in a green Santa hat version, but this year they’ve added a new red hat version as well. You can’t choose which colour you get when you add it to your order, as they’re randomly selected, but ordering at least two will give you a good chance of getting one of each colour.

▼ That’s what Masami did, and she was absolutely delighted when she saw the bears in red and green Santa hats at the top of her drink.

The customisation is only available as an add-on with Frappuccino orders, because, let’s face it — these chocolate bears would melt in the blink of an eye if immersed in a hot beverage.

The only problem with these gorgeous festive bears is the longer you leave them in your drink, the more you become attached to them, which makes biting into them an un-bearable prospect.

▼ Having learnt her lesson from last year, Masami picked up a bear during the early stages of drinking…

▼ …and bit right into it!

She couldn’t help but feel a tiny bit sorry for her beary cute companions, but that soon ended when she realised just how tasty they were.

▼ Their light sweetness and crispy texture added a fun element to the otherwise everyday Frappuccino.

▼ Thank you for your service, Bearistas!

The Santa Bearista Chocolate customisation is only available for a limited time until stocks last, so you’ll want to get in quick to get a taste of the seasonal bears. They make the perfect companions to the limited-edition holiday Frappuccino, which is on the menu for a limited time right now as well!

