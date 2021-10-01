Pizza chain joins the trend for premade sandwiches in Japan.

Sandwiches in Japan are kind of like the ones you get overseas, in the sense that there are two slices of bread and a filling involved, but over here you’d be hard pressed to find anything other than milky soft white bread being used, whether it’s with cream-filled fruit sandwiches or paper tiger ones from a convenience store.

One of the most popular ways to enjoy sandwiches is with a “Lunch Pack“, made by Japan’s Yamazaki Baking Company, the world’s largest bread-baking corporation. Yamazaki mass produced 400 million of these lunch packs in 2020 alone, in over 150 varieties.

▼ Strawberry Jam is one of the company’s best-selling varieties.

Yamazaki loves to walk on the wild side with some of their flavours, and this year they’re adding to their range with an exciting new collaboration with Pizza Hut, featuring the flavours used in two of the chain’s best-selling pizzas.

The Terimayo Chicken Lunch Pack contains a delicious chicken filling, which has been slathered in teriyaki sauce and a cheese mayo sauce. The fluffy white bread steps in to take the place of the pizza base, and the teriyaki sauce is said to be distinct, as it uses a ginger soy sauce base to help provide a good balance of sweet and spicy flavours.

The Quattro Formage Lunch Pack promises to make cheese lovers drool with its Camembert, mozzarella, Parmesan, and cream cheese filling. The addition of maple syrup helps to enhance the taste of cheese, creating a delightful blend of tart, sweet and salty flavours.

Both lunch packs were created under the supervision of Pizza Hut, so you can be sure that the flavours in these will closely replicate the original pizzas. Available from 1 October at supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide, these new varieties are well poised to cause just as much of a stir as the lunch packs that wowed foreign reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Source, images: Press Release

