Mmmm milky carbonation…

In Japan, Fanta can come in a wide variety of flavours, covering everything from socata through to “adult” varieties.

Now, for a limited time this spring, there’s a new Fanta coming to stores around Japan, and it’s called the Fanta Yoghurush Mellow Strawberry.

As the name suggests, the star ingredient in this drink is yoghurt, designed to give you a rush of energy and flavour with the addition of strawberry.

This is the newest addition to the Fanta Yoghurush series, which first appeared in Japan in April 2021 to rave reviews. This time, though, the formula has been tweaked to include 1.2 times more yoghurt than previous versions, delivering more lactic acid bacteria than ever before for a more mellow and gentle mouthfeel.

The combination of yoghurt and carbonic acid creates a milky yet refreshing beverage, and though it’s aimed at people in their teens and twenties, anyone of any age will get a kick out of trying the new drink, which is said to help you “enjoy your new spring life” at a time of year when people are moving into new jobs and schools.

▼ Customers can also win special merchandise by scanning the QR code on the packaging, which comes in a variety of character designs.

The new 380-millilitre (12.8 ounce) bottles will be on sale nationwide for a limited time from 13 March, at a recommended retail price of 160 yen (US$1.18)

Source, images: PR Times

