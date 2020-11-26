Fashion fans, get ready!

Starbucks Japan doesn’t just sell delicious coffee and tea drinks of all varieties; they also sell exclusive, beautiful drinkware, often based on the season. Everybody loves their stylish travel mugs and coffee tumblers, but those who like designer fashion will especially love their newest collection: Starbucks x Kate Spade New York.

That’s right! For the first time ever, Starbucks is teaming up with luxury fashion designer Kate Spade New York to release a beautiful collection just in time for the holidays, so you can get your favorite person (or yourself) one of four exclusive designs on one of three kinds of drinkware. These designs will be available not only in Japan, but throughout Asia as well, so if you’re a Kate Spade fan in the region, you’ll want to bookmark the Starbucks Online Shop for early December!

The first item is a coffee tumbler that features Kate Spade’s iconic polka-dot print. With golden spades sprinkled throughout black polka-dots on a red background, this is a stylish travel tumbler great not only for the holidays but throughout the year.

Next is a blue coffee tumbler featuring the skyline of New York City, where the headquarters of Kate Spade New York resides. Of course, the NYC skyline is also an iconic motif of Kate Spade’s products, so this fits in perfectly with the line.

Both the polka-dot and NYC skyline designs also come in a water bottle format, each of which has a silicone-lined lid for easy opening and closing. Both the tumblers and the bottles are made with stainless steel and are double-wall vacuum insulated, which makes them excellent for preserving the temperature of your drink, whether hot or cold. Each retails for 4,200 yen (US$40.17).

Finally, there are two coffee mugs in the collection. The first is a rainbow-striped mug featuring the Starbucks logo in navy on one side and the Kate Spade and Starbucks logos in gold on the other side.

The other mug features yet another iconic pattern of Kate Spade: cats. Adorable black cats adorn a white background in various poses, and one of them has a golden spade. On the back side is a similar design to the other mug, with the two companies’ logos printed in gold, as shown below.

Both mugs are standard size, but shaped to be tall and thin, so they’ll make a unique, fashionable addition to your mug collection. They’ll sell for 2,300 yen.

The collaboration collection will be available on the Starbucks online shop starting on December 3. On release day, each order will be limited to just one of each item, but after that you can order one for every person in your family if you so desire! These will probably be popular and sell out fast, as Starbucks drinkware usually does, so act fast if you’re interested.

And if you can’t wait for new Starbucks Japan merch, don’t forget they have not one but two Christmas lines to splurge on right now, too!

