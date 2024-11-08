Defying gravity with the green mermaid at Starbucks.

As U.S. audiences gear up for the release of the much-hyped movie Wicked on 22 November, fans in Japan will have to wait a little longer for the film to screen at local cinemas next spring. One thing they won’t have to wait for, however, is the limited-edition collaborative goods being released at Starbucks, with two tumblers becoming available in Japan from today.

▼ Wicked stars Arianna Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

The first tumbler coming our way is the Cold Cup Tumbler Prism Pink, which features a straw cap inspired by Glinda’s magical wand. The cap is beautifully designed to capture the look of the dazzling light emitted from the wand, and Glinda’s name is written on the back of the cup. The uneven surface of the tumbler gives off a crystal-like shine every time the light hits it, making you feel like a good witch with every sip.

The Cold Cup Tumbler Emerald Green features a flying broomstick straw cap, with Elphaba’s Wicked Witch’s hat engraved on the back of the cup. The insert inside the body of the tumbler is luminescent, so it emits a mysterious, faint glow in the dark.

The new tumblers will be available in Starbucks stores around Japan from 8 November, priced at 5,000 yen (US$32.39) each, but only while stocks last.

Source, images: Press release

