Time zones and Japan’s geography makes it one of the first countries in the world to ring in the New Year on January 1, but its culture also makes it the first country to celebrate the start of a new Chinese Zodiac year. That’s because Japan is in the unique position of not really celebrating the Lunar New Year but also really, really liking Chinese zodiac theming.

So while the Year of the Horse won’t start until mid-February in most places, in Japan it’s less than a week away, and Starbucks Japan is ready with a new line of adorable Year of the Horse drinkware and plushies.

Starting things off is this Year of the Horse mug, with the cute little equine’s ears sticking up over the rim of the cup, and written on the inside surface you’ll find the kanji character for “horse,” 馬.

In addition to the 355-mililiter (12-ounce) mug pictured above, there’s also a more compact 89-mililiter version, for those who want some Year of the Horse cheer with their morning espresso shot (the larger mug is priced at 3,050 yen [US$29] and the smaller one at 1,950 yen).

This next item might look like a drinking vessel too…

…but it’s actually a ceramic canister (3,650 yen) meant for storing coffee beans or tea bags, with a Starbucks Bearista wearing a kigurumi-style horse costume as the lid topper.

That said, there’s nothing physically stopping you from using the canister the drink from, as it’s got smooth sides and a uniform-thickness rim.

But if you’re a stickler about intended uses, Starbucks Japan does have an officially designated 473-mililiter reusable cup with its own Bearista horse topper too (900 yen for the set).

The cup here is made from polypropylene and the topper is silicone rubber, making them lighter to carry around than the canister would be. The topper can also be pulled out to create an opening for you to sip your coffee through without having to remove the lid entirely, keeping the cup’s contents nice and hot for you.

There’s more Year of the Horse Bearista fun to be had with 29.5-centimeter (11.6-inch) tall plushie (4,250 yen)…

…or, if you’re looking to take him on the go, the 15-centimeter charm strap version (2,750 yen).

And if you’re the sort of generous soul who believes it’s better to give than to receive, Starbucks Japan also has Year of the Horse drink ticket gifts ready for you to give to friends, family, and other coffee-loving loved ones.

The entire lineup is being offered now at Starbucks Japan branches (minus the big plushie, which is an online exclusive) and through the Starbucks Japan online shop here.

